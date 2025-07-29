Captain Richard Phillips Announced as Guest Speaker at Houston International Maritime Conference

Port Houston, host of the fourth annual Houston International Maritime Conference (HIMC25), has announced Captain Richard Phillips as a featured guest speaker at this year’s event.

Best known worldwide for his courageous stand during a harrowing hostage situation and the acclaimed film based on his story, Captain Phillips will share his experience with attendees at event, which runs November 2-5 at Hilton Americas in downtown Houston.

Houston’s port is ranked number one in the nation for waterborne tonnage, and is the leading hub for energy cargo, the top gateway for steel, and home to the fifth-largest container port in the U.S. Each fall Port Houston brings together global maritime and energy leaders at HIMC to tackle the future of trade, energy, and supply chain logistics. Now in its fourth year, HIMC25 will engage with top experts on critical topics such as global and local market trends, supply chain fluidity and resilience, maritime shipping, shifts in petrochemical and energy markets, and maritime workforce development, among other topics.

Captain Phillips will share his story the morning of Tuesday, November 4. In 2009, Captain Phillips became an international symbol of bravery when Somali pirates took him hostage aboard the Maersk Alabama. His selfless leadership and quick thinking over five tense days and his dramatic rescue by U.S. Navy SEALs showcase the real-life challenges and complexities maritime professionals face every day.

Registration for HIMC25 is open and Early Bird pricing of $475 per ticket is available until August 31, 2025. Regular pricing of $575 takes effect on September 1, 2025. Brand-visibility and sponsorship opportunities are also available. Buy tickets or learn more at www.porthouston.com/himc.