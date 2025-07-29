Subscribe
Port of Klaipėda Requests Expressions of Interest in Klaipėda Southport Development Project

July 29, 2025

The Port of Klaipėda has announced a request for expressions of interest (EOI) in the Klaipėda Southport Development Project, the most extensive expansion in the port’s history. This project aims to increase Klaipėda’s cargo handling capacity and create new opportunities for advanced industrial and logistics operations. 

The Port of Klaipėda is inviting qualified international and domestic port terminal operators, industrial developers, and investors to submit expressions of interest. The request outlines the anticipated commercial framework and the proposed public-private partnership structure.

The Klaipėda Southport Development Project involves reclaiming approximately 100 hectares of new port territory and constructing 1.3 kilometers of new quays. The development is designed to host port terminals, manufacturing facilities, and other high-value industrial activities.

Preparatory work is well underway, with the technical feasibility study, navigational study, environmental impact assessment, geotechnical investigations, and commercial structuring progressing on schedule. The construction permit is expected by the end of 2025, ensuring that the project remains aligned with its planned timeline.

