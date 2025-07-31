Subscribe
Search

As China's Economy Slows, So Too Does Dry Bulk Shipping

July 31, 2025

“We estimate the dry bulk supply/demand balance to weaken in both 2025 and 2026, compared to 2024. Demand growth is expected to slow, impacted by a weaker economic outlook for China and the world and a shift in US trade policy,” says Filipe Gouveia, Shipping Analysis Manager at BIMCO.

The rise in tariffs and the start of trade negotiations by the US have introduced additional uncertainty and are directly impacting 4% of global dry bulk tonne mile demand. In China, this is expected to slow economic growth starting in the second half of 2025, while front-loading ahead of the start of tariffs led to comparatively stronger growth in the first half. This is adding to previous pressures from a struggling property market and deflation.

Ship demand is forecast to only grow up to 1% in 2025 and 1-2% in 2026. Demand is expected to be driven by an increase in average sailing distances, supported by stronger iron ore and bauxite shipments out of the South Atlantic and into Asia. Cargo demand growth appears timid, despite stronger minor bulk shipments, since coal and iron ore shipments are forecast to fall until the end of 2026.

Ship supply is estimated to grow 1.9% in 2025 and 2.6% in 2026, driven by higher panamax and supramax deliveries. Ship recycling is expected to gradually increase but should be limited to older, less competitive ships. Sailing speeds are expected to decline, causing supply to grow slower than the fleet.

“Weaker market conditions have already taken a toll on freight rates and asset prices. The Baltic Dry Index (BDI) has fallen by an average of 28.2% so far this year, with rates softening across all segments. More recently, in July, freight rates firmed up for the capesize and panamax segments, supported by stronger iron ore cargoes out of Brazil and a pick-up in coal shipments to East Asia,” says Gouveia.

Forward Freight Agreements (FFA) indicate that the market expects freight rates for panamax and supramax ships to soften during the rest of 2025, compared to current levels and further weaken in 2026, compared to 2025. Both segments are expecting a rise in ship deliveries amid a poor demand outlook for coal.

“The capesize segment is expected to outperform the smaller segments in the dry bulk fleet during 2025 and 2026. It will likely benefit from China’s growing demand for bauxite and the expansion of iron ore mining projects in the South Atlantic. Furthermore, its fleet is expected to only grow 3.9% between 2024 and 2026, the slowest of all segments,” says Gouveia.

Shipbuilding Bulk Carriers Ports Cargo

Related Logistics News

© Valenciaport

Valenciaport Imports/Exports Rise, Offsetting Drop in...
Copyright Mad Unicorn/AdobeStock

Global Shipping's Q3 Outlook Centers on Geopolitical...
Christening the Creole King, hosted at E-Crane Gulf Coast Service Center in the Port of Iberia, Louisiana, on Friday July 11, 2025. Photo credits: E-Crane & Apple Pie Media

Creole King Christened in Port of Iberia
Copyright masterskuz55/AdobeStock

Iron Ore 'Calm' in face of China Uncertainty, U.S. Tariffs
Source: BIMCO

Coal Shipments Plummet 6%, China's the Driver
Image courtesy BIMCO

US Grain Shipments Surge 9% in face of Chinese Tariffs

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Logistics News

As China's Economy Slows, So Too Does Dry Bulk Shipping

As China's Economy Slows, So Too Does Dry Bulk Shipping

BSM Launches Methanol Bunkering Simulator

BSM Launches Methanol Bunkering Simulator

Panama Auditor Files Suit to Scrap CK Hutchison-Controlled Port Contract

Panama Auditor Files Suit to Scrap CK Hutchison-Controlled Port Contract

British Port Association Responds to the Government's Annual Port Trade Statistics

British Port Association Responds to the Government's Annual Port Trade Statistics

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Sources say that key Asian fuel exporters increased jet fuel sales in Europe to Europe during July.
Lufthansa announces Q2 earnings that are higher than expected
Avolta, a Swiss travel retailer, has seen its H1 sales rise by 5.7%