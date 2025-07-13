EU and Papua New Guinea Partner on Port Infrastructure

The EU and Papua New Guinea (PNG) have deepened their partnership, advancing new investment projects in port and water infrastructure under the EU’s Global Gateway strategy.

The projects will modernize the Rabaul port and expand access to safe water, strengthening trade flows and climate resilience, biodiversity, public health and creating jobs.

The two projects were taken forward during a visit by high-level European representatives to PNG from 8 to 10 July.

In partnership with the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the French Development Agency (AFD), the port development project aims to bolster the port's resilience against climate change and natural disasters, improve security and safety measures, transition towards greener port operations (including environmental standards, water quality, waste management and renewable energy integration), and generate new sources of income.

Global Gateway is the EU's positive offer to reduce the worldwide investment disparity and boost smart, clean and secure connections in digital, energy and transport sectors, and to strengthen health, education and research systems.



