Houthi Leader: Shipping Goods Related to Israel Through the Region Isn't Permitted

Yemeni Houthi militia leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said on Thursday (July 10) that no company would be permitted to transport goods related to Israel through designated areas at sea.

“It is not permissible for any company transporting goods for the Israeli enemy through the declared area of operations. Our position in this regard is firm," said al-Houthi in his weekly televised speech.

The insurance cost of shipping goods through the Red Sea has more than doubled in recent days after Yemen's Houthis attacked and sank two ships, killing at least four seafarers after months of calm, industry sources said on Thursday.

The Red Sea is a critical waterway for oil and commodities but traffic has dropped sharply since Houthi attacks off Yemen's coast began in November 2023 in what the Iran-aligned group said was in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza war.

The Houthis attacked more than 100 ships from November 2023 to December 2024. In May, the U.S. announced a deal to stop bombing the Houthis in return for an end to shipping attacks, though the Houthis said the deal did not include sparing Israel.

(Reuters)