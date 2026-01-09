Subscribe
Search

SeaCube Cold Solutions Acquires Martin Container to Expand National Services

January 9, 2026

© SeaCube Cold Solutions
© SeaCube Cold Solutions

SeaCube Cold Solutions, backed by SeaCube Container Leasing, the leading investor in refrigerated equipment, has acquired Martin Container, the portable cold storage container company serving the West Coast. This strategic alignment brings together SeaCube's expanding national infrastructure with Martin's regional expertise, creating a more connected and responsive cold storage network for customers across the United States.

Since launching in 2025, SeaCube Cold Solutions has focused exclusively on portable cold storage, providing dedicated, reliable refrigeration solutions to grocery retailers, food distributors, agriculture, festivals, restaurants, pharmaceuticals, and logistics operators as well as other industries. Martin Container further strengthens that commitment, adding nearly 50 years of customer relationships and service throughout California, Arizona, and Nevada.

Demand for portable cold storage continues to rise across the Southwest and Pacific regions. With Martin Container's operations near the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach now integrated into SeaCube's depot and transportation network, customers will benefit from:

  • Faster delivery and improved regional coverage
  • Increased service capacity backed by SeaCube's national fleet
  • Expanded access to energy-efficient refrigeration technology 
  • Enhanced reliability supported by digital monitoring systems

Customers of both companies can expect a smooth transition with full continuity of day-to-day operations. 

Sapling Financial Consultants Inc. served as financial advisor to SeCube in connection with the acquisition.

Mergers & Acquisitions Cargo Containers Refrigeration

Related Logistics News

© Adobe Stock/Cavan

US Import Cargo Volume Expected to Remain Down...
Chart courtesy BIMCO

Suez Canal Rebound Muted Despite Houthi Attack Stoppage
© alexyz3d / Adobe Stock

Venezuela to Cut Oil Output
© Adobe Stock/SNEHIT PHOTO

Chicago Soybeans Futures Fall During Competition with...
© Adobe Stock/dinozzaver

Baku Port Handles 37% More Containers in 2025
Source: BIMCO

Container Vessels: Return to Suez Canal Looms Large

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Russian Drone Hits Two Foreign-Flagged Vessels Near Odesa

Russian Drone Hits Two Foreign-Flagged Vessels Near Odesa

Turkey to Import 210,000 Metric Tons of Feed Barley

Turkey to Import 210,000 Metric Tons of Feed Barley

Senalia Expects Double Grain Shipments in 2025/26

Senalia Expects Double Grain Shipments in 2025/26

US Import Cargo Volume Expected to Remain Down Year-Over-Year Until Spring

US Import Cargo Volume Expected to Remain Down Year-Over-Year Until Spring

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Dubai Airports website shows that nearly 20 flights between Dubai, Iran and Iranian cities have been canceled.
Singapore's Nasdaq connection draws interest but thresholds and liquidity could limit take-up.
Nvidia and car suppliers form partnerships to revive the self-driving drive