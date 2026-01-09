SeaCube Cold Solutions Acquires Martin Container to Expand National Services

SeaCube Cold Solutions, backed by SeaCube Container Leasing, the leading investor in refrigerated equipment, has acquired Martin Container, the portable cold storage container company serving the West Coast. This strategic alignment brings together SeaCube's expanding national infrastructure with Martin's regional expertise, creating a more connected and responsive cold storage network for customers across the United States.

Since launching in 2025, SeaCube Cold Solutions has focused exclusively on portable cold storage, providing dedicated, reliable refrigeration solutions to grocery retailers, food distributors, agriculture, festivals, restaurants, pharmaceuticals, and logistics operators as well as other industries. Martin Container further strengthens that commitment, adding nearly 50 years of customer relationships and service throughout California, Arizona, and Nevada.

Demand for portable cold storage continues to rise across the Southwest and Pacific regions. With Martin Container's operations near the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach now integrated into SeaCube's depot and transportation network, customers will benefit from:

Faster delivery and improved regional coverage

Increased service capacity backed by SeaCube's national fleet

Expanded access to energy-efficient refrigeration technology

Enhanced reliability supported by digital monitoring systems

Customers of both companies can expect a smooth transition with full continuity of day-to-day operations.

Sapling Financial Consultants Inc. served as financial advisor to SeCube in connection with the acquisition.