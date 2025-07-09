Subscribe
Joint Statement on Red Sea Attacks From ICS, BIMCO, European Shipowners, INTERCARGO, INTERTANKO

July 9, 2025

In recent days, two ships have now been attacked in the Red Sea. One has sunk and the other has suffered extensive damage. These vessels have been attacked with callous disregard for the lives of innocent civilian seafarers and as an inevitable but terrible consequence, seafarers have been killed.

We join with the IMO Secretary General in his denunciation of the attacks and we call on all stakeholders to uphold the safety and security of innocent civilian seafarers as they pass through this vital waterway, carrying the food, goods and energy the world’s economy relies upon. This tragedy illuminates the need for nations to maintain robust support in protecting shipping and vital sea lanes. We urge that the international standards of freedom of navigation and the sanctity of human life are recognized, upheld and defended.

