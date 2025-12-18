Subscribe
Federal Maritime Commission Recognizes National Shipper Advisory Committee Members

December 18, 2025

© Federal Maritime Commission

The Federal Maritime Commission acknowledges the service of the members of the National Shipper Advisory Committee (NSAC).  

Since October 2021, NSAC’s members have provided information and perspectives on conditions in the ocean freight delivery system. NSAC’s meetings and recommendations have assisted the Commission on a range of matters related to international ocean transportation.

NSAC will continue to focus on providing information and industry perspectives to the Commission to inform the agency’s ongoing efforts to ensure a competitive and reliable maritime transportation system.

The Commission sincerely appreciates every member of NSAC for his or her service to the American people and looks forward to continued engagement and collaboration in the future.

