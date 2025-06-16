ICTSI Manila Trials EV Tractors

The Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) recently deployed two fully electric terminal tractors - the first deployment of such equipment in a Philippine port.

The MICT is piloting the use of electric vehicles to help improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions.

The two Qomolo E-truck S2 units were manufactured by Shanghai Westwell Technology. Powered by lithium iron phosphate batteries, the tractors have a rated motor power of 263kW and a peak output of 410kW. They operate with zero emissions.

The units will be assessed for performance before wider deployment.

In 1988, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) won the 25 + 25 years concession to operate the Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) in an international tender. Since ICTSI’s takeover, MICT has increased its annual capacity five-fold, expanded its container handling fleet to make it the largest and most modern container terminal in the Philippines, and switched from a manual control system to an integrated real-time IT terminal control system.



