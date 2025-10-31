Liebherr USA Appoints New Divisional Director

Liebherr USA, Co. appoints Simon Schuster as Divisional Director of Mobile and Crawler Cranes effective November 2025.

As Divisional Director, Schuster will be responsible for ensuring exceptional support for US mobile and crawler crane customers in regards to new crane sales, used crane sales, customer service, and spare parts.

“I am honored to have been entrusted with the responsibility of managing the mobile and crawler crane division and look forward to the future with our US customers and employees with a healthy dose of respect and an even greater dose of anticipation,” noted Schuster.

Schuster brings an engineering and leadership background to his role as Divisional Director at

Liebherr USA, Co. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Industrial Engineering from Ravensburg-Weingarten University of Applied Sciences and a Master of Engineering in Leadership in Industrial Sales and Technology from Aalen University.

Schuster began his journey with Liebherr in 2018 as a Sales Trainee at Liebherr-Werk Ehingen GmbH,

where he underwent on-the-job training across multiple business units and departments. His training also included a two-month assignment in the U.S. and Canada which laid the foundation for his

deep understanding of North American markets.

In 2020, he advanced to the role of Area Sales Manager for the USA and Canada, serving as a key liaison between these markets and Liebherr-Werk Ehingen. In this capacity, he was responsible for aligning sales strategies, engineering coordination, and production planning. His daily collaboration with Divisional Directors, Management, and Sales Representatives has been instrumental in driving regional growth and operational excellence.