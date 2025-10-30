Subscribe
Unifeeder, Sagarmala Finance Corporation Limited to Advance Sustainable Coastal Shipping in India

October 30, 2025

(L-R) Ganesh Raj, Global COO - Marine Services, DP World, H.E. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) and S. T. Selvam, Director (Projects), Sagarmala Finance Corporation Limited. © Unifeeder/DP World
(L-R) Ganesh Raj, Global COO - Marine Services, DP World, H.E. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) and S. T. Selvam, Director (Projects), Sagarmala Finance Corporation Limited. © Unifeeder/DP World

Unifeeder, a DP World company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with India’s Sagarmala Finance Corporation Limited (SMFCL), a Government of India Enterprise under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways to collaborate on developing and scaling commercially sustainable coastal and shortsea shipping services across India.

The MoU established a framework for joint action to design and finance coastal shipping corridors that support India’s ambitions to decongest roads, lower logistics costs, and decarbonize transportation. SMFCL will utilize its Maritime Development Fund to design low-cost financing and credit-enhancement instruments, while Unifeeder will contribute its operational expertise, multimodal infrastructure, and digital capabilities.

The MoU was exchanged in the august presence of the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, and H.E. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World, between Mr. Ganesh Raj, Global COO – Marine Services, DP World, and Shri S. T. Selvam, Director (Projects), Sagarmala Finance Corporation Limited, during India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai.

In its initial phase, Unifeeder and SMFCL will jointly evaluate, and spearhead use cases across operational excellence, shipping corridors, and DFC integration, as well as aligning initiatives with the national green shipping programs. The initiative aims to create a commercially viable and scalable model that shifts cargo from road to sea, reducing emissions and improving multimodal connectivity across India’s supply chains.

Ports Shipping Shortsea Shipping India

