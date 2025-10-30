Port Houston Surpasses Three Million TEUs

Port Houston crossed the three million TEU mark in September, reaching 3,270,595 TEUs year-to-date, the fastest pace in Port Houston’s history. Total container volumes are up 5% year-to-date compared to last year.

“Three million TEUs and counting; this is the earliest we’ve ever reached that mark,” said Charlie Jenkins, CEO of Port Houston.

For the month of September, Port Houston handled 337,659 TEUs, a 2% increase from the same month in 2024. Loaded exports continued to rise, up 13% for the month and 7% year-to-date, driven by Houston’s strong resin and manufactured goods. Loaded import volumes softened slightly for the month, though they remain up 3% year-to-date.

While Port Houston anticipates a more measured pace at its container terminals through the fourth quarter, overall performance remains consistent and positioned for a solid year-end finish.

Steel imports declined 56% in September but are nearly flat year-to-date. General cargo is up 1% year-to-date, and total tonnage across Port Houston’s public terminals reached 41,593,972 short tons through September, up 5% compared to the same time last year. That continued growth reflects Houston’s expanding role in connecting markets and moving essential goods worldwide.

In September, Port Houston representatives participated in the PromPerú Ports & Trade Seminar to highlight how Houston’s infrastructure supports Peruvian imports, particularly the growing demand for fresh fruit and perishables. In fact, reefer imports increased 19% year-to-date through August, much of it driven by trade with Latin America.

Although refrigerated cargo is a growing segment, Houston’s largest cargo segment remains anchored in energy-related exports driven by the region’s petrochemical sector. “Our regional economy thrives thanks to a strong foothold in energy cargo and commercial trade,” Jenkins said.

Houston continues to be the Energy Capital of the World, with new data from the Greater Houston Partnership showing nearly 200,000 people across the area working in energy production, generation, and transport, which is more than any other metro in the country. “As the city expands its clean energy workforce, Port Houston remains committed to being a strategic leader for the Houston Ship Channel, the nation’s No. 1 maritime gateway for commerce.”



