Subscribe
Search

AAPA Honors Jonathan Daniels with Port Leadership Award

October 28, 2025

Source: AAPA
Source: AAPA

During the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) 114th Annual Convention in Quebec City, the organization was proud to present a Port Leadership Award to Jonathan Daniels, Executive Director of the Maryland Port Administration – Port of Baltimore.

Daniels was recognized for his exemplary leadership during the 2024 collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, an unprecedented crisis that impacted local communities, the national economy, and global trade.

Under Daniels’ steady guidance, the Port of Baltimore remained a model of resilience and responsiveness—ensuring coordinated recovery efforts, supporting port workers, and collaborating across government agencies and industry to restore operations safely and efficiently.

“This award is a direct reflection of the incredible team we have at the Maryland Port Administration and throughout our supply chain,” said Daniels. “Beginning with Governor Wes Moore, Lt. Governor Aruna Miller, former Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld and current Acting Secretary Samantha Biddle, as well as our wonderful partners at the Coast Guard and Army Corps of Engineers, I’m proud to accept this award on behalf of everyone who worked days, nights, and weekends with the ultimate goal of reopening the Port of Baltimore as quickly and safely as possible.”

The Maryland Port Administration – Port of Baltimore was one of 11 ports to receive a 2025 Lighthouse Award. The port earned the Excellence in Community/Educational Outreach (Large Port Category) award for its Terrapin Education and Research Partnership (TERP) Program. The port also received an Award of Distinction for Achievement in Public Relations Campaign for its Port of Baltimore Key Bridge recovery campaign.

Ports

Related Logistics News

(Credit: Siemens Gamesa)

Siemens Gamesa Halts Port of Esbjerg Offshore Wind Nacelle...
© Konecranes

Konecranes Introduces Hydrogen Fuel Cell Straddle Carrier...
Image credit Anthony Roberts

Navigating the Limits: Columbia River Pilots Confront Big...
© PortMiami

PortMiami Welcomes 10 New Cruise Ships for the 2025-2026...
© Adobe Stock/creativenature.nl

Oil Deliveries Disrupted by Port Congestion After Strike
© PINS

PINS Project Launched to Pioneer Shore Power, Recharging...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum News

Sponsored

Propane Equipment Delivers Where the Grid Can’t for Ports, Airports, and Beyond

Propane Equipment Delivers Where the Grid Can’t for Ports, Airports, and Beyond

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

AAPA Honors Jonathan Daniels with Port Leadership Award

AAPA Honors Jonathan Daniels with Port Leadership Award

Nakilat Reports $360m Profit for Q3

Nakilat Reports $360m Profit for Q3

Naftoport to Build Jetty at Gdansk Oil Terminal

Naftoport to Build Jetty at Gdansk Oil Terminal

Honeywell Introdcues Biomass Conversion Technology

Honeywell Introdcues Biomass Conversion Technology

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

UPS forecasts fourth-quarter revenue above estimates, shares surge
Minister: Canada will work with G7 partners in order to secure vital mineral supply agreements
MOL Hungary says Danube refinery has restarted at reduced capacity