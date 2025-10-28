AAPA Honors Jonathan Daniels with Port Leadership Award

During the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) 114th Annual Convention in Quebec City, the organization was proud to present a Port Leadership Award to Jonathan Daniels, Executive Director of the Maryland Port Administration – Port of Baltimore.

Daniels was recognized for his exemplary leadership during the 2024 collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, an unprecedented crisis that impacted local communities, the national economy, and global trade.

Under Daniels’ steady guidance, the Port of Baltimore remained a model of resilience and responsiveness—ensuring coordinated recovery efforts, supporting port workers, and collaborating across government agencies and industry to restore operations safely and efficiently.

“This award is a direct reflection of the incredible team we have at the Maryland Port Administration and throughout our supply chain,” said Daniels. “Beginning with Governor Wes Moore, Lt. Governor Aruna Miller, former Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld and current Acting Secretary Samantha Biddle, as well as our wonderful partners at the Coast Guard and Army Corps of Engineers, I’m proud to accept this award on behalf of everyone who worked days, nights, and weekends with the ultimate goal of reopening the Port of Baltimore as quickly and safely as possible.”

The Maryland Port Administration – Port of Baltimore was one of 11 ports to receive a 2025 Lighthouse Award. The port earned the Excellence in Community/Educational Outreach (Large Port Category) award for its Terrapin Education and Research Partnership (TERP) Program. The port also received an Award of Distinction for Achievement in Public Relations Campaign for its Port of Baltimore Key Bridge recovery campaign.



