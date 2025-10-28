Alfa Laval UK Expands Dry-Dock Services to Cut Vessel Downtime

Marine technology company Alfa Laval UK has enhanced its dry-docking support services for shipowners, introducing pre-docking audits and customized spare parts packages designed to reduce turnaround times and extend fleet uptime.

The initiative is part of the company’s strategy to turn dry-docking, typically seen as a cost burden, into a performance opportunity through better planning and tailored maintenance support.

A key feature of the new service is condition auditing carried out up to six months before dry-docking.

“By auditing systems months before docking, we can spot issues early, plan ahead, and prevent costly surprises,” said Ezgi Sezen, UK Marine Services Manager.

Each audit will assess equipment condition and identify maintenance needs, from corrosion checks to potential upgrades, allowing Alfa Laval to prepare engineering services, logistics and spare parts several months in advance.

The company’s tailored spare parts offering includes both customer-specific lists and pre-defined maintenance kits in three levels – Basic, Standard and Plus – depending on operational requirements and port schedules.

“With the right parts and expertise in place and ready the moment a ship docks, that planning can turn time saved into operational revenue advantage for shipowners,” Sezen added.

The upgraded service builds on Alfa Laval UK’s $33.4 million (£25 million) marine operation supported by 165 staff, including 12 marine specialists, and its Camberley Service Centre, which serves as the national hub for rapid response.

Alfa Laval has also expanded its global dry-dock network, locating service centers near major shipyards to ensure consistent expertise, pricing transparency and logistical coordination.

The company’s retrofit and control system upgrade solutions, available both in-dock and at sea, allow shipowners to synchronize maintenance across multiple systems while managing costs.

"Dry docking can be a very stressful component of fleet management. We're simplifying the process. With a clear service package and aligned activities, we're helping shipowners turn every dry-dock into a performance upgrade, backed by 24/7 technical support through our global network,” said Tristan Matthews, Head of UK Marine Division.