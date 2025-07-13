Hamburg Deploys AI to Boost Efficiency of Electric Ferry Fleet

Hadag, the operator of Hamburg’s ferry services, is adopting an AI-powered platform to optimize the scheduling and operation of its electric ferry fleet.

The AI system will support daily operations by tailoring charging strategies, managing energy demand, and enhancing communication with passengers via digital displays and mobile apps. With three electric ferries already delivered in 2024 and more on the way, Hadag is on track to operate a fully zero-emissions fleet.

As a member of the Carbon Neutral Cities Alliance, Hamburg aims to cut emissions by 55% by 2030 and by 95% by 2050. Electric ferries play a key role in reaching these targets.

Hadag runs services every day of the year and carries 10 million passengers annually.



