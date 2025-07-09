Subscribe
Xeneta Ocean Container Shipping Market Update

July 9, 2025

Market average spot rates – July 8, 2025:

  • Far East to US West Coast: USD 2673 per FEU (40ft container)
  • Far East to US East Coast: USD 5151 per FEU
  • Far East to North Europe: USD 3393 per FEU
  • Far East to Mediterranean: USD 4197 per FEU
  • North Europe to US East Coast: USD 1992 per FEU

Market average on the Transpacific trade from Far East to US West Coast accelerated its decline in the early days of July, down 18% from end-June and falling below the level seen in second half of May.  With carriers now deploying more capacity above the level required to meet shippers’ demand, spot freight rates are likely to soon be at the lowest level since end-2023.

Market average spot rate for Far East to US East Coast rose in the first half of June, but has since has fallen 27% to USD 5151 per FEU on 8 July. This trade has seen a ‘delayed’ capacity response from carriers following temporary lowering of US tariffs, causing rates to hold up in June.

More ‘severe’ overcapacity was seen into US East Coast in the early days of July. The average spot rate from Far East into the US East Coast is down 5% in early July from end-June.

The average spot rates from Far East into the Mediterranean and North Europe have seen diverging trends since start of July. The higher-flying freight rate in the Mediterranean declined 5% from end-June to 8 July, whereas North European bound cargos had to pay 18% more on 4 July compared to end-June.

The spread between average spot freight rates into the Mediterranean and North Europe has fallen to the lowest level since mid-April, down to USD 804 from an average of USD 1 664 per FEU in June.

As we await news on a trade agreement between EU and the US, market average on the trade from North Europe to US East Coast dropped to a 10-month low at USD 1 992 per FEU. Down 5% in July.

Source: BIMCO

