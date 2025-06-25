ESL Enters U.S. Market with Direct Vessel Service from SE Asia to Seattle

Emirates Shipping Line (ESL) enters the US market with the launch of the Sun Chief Express (SCX).

The Sun Chief Express (SCX) will directly connect Seattle, WA with Ho Chi Minh, and Shekou, while also providing wider coverage of Southeast Asia via these ports. ESL will leverage its intermodal solutions within the US market, to provide inland connectivity via Seattle to locations across the US including, but not limited to Portland, OR, St. Paul, MN, Chicago, IL, Kansas City, MO, Columbus, OH and Memphis, TN.

This news follows ESL's recent expansion to Mexico.

The new service will be fortnightly, with the following service rotation: Ho Chi Minh – Shekou – Seattle – Ho Chi Minh.



The first sailing will be on M.V. Bright, departing from Ho Chi Minh on 22nd July.