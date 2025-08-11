Arup Appoints New Global Maritime Leader to Spearhead Business Growth

David Dack is Arup’s new Global Business Leader for Maritime, the firm announced.

The appointment reinforces Arup’s commitment to delivering sustainable, resilient infrastructure and operational solutions for ports, maritime transport providers, and coastal communities. In his new role, David will continue to grow the business, while enhancing Arup’s positive impact for clients and their projects.

David joined Arup in 2006 and brings over two decades of experience in the planning, design and operation of maritime infrastructure. Based in Sydney, he has held a range of project leadership, market-facing, and operational roles. He has delivered high-impact projects such as London’s Canary Wharf Riverside South Development, the Port of Melbourne Webb Dock Maritime Expansion Works, the Kiribati Betio Port Masterplan, and the award-winning Terrigal Boardwalk in New South Wales.

“The maritime sector underpins our global economy and plays a crucial role in building strong coastal communities. During my time at Arup, we’ve helped clients to navigate the sector’s biggest challenges—from planning for capacity growth demands and realizing energy transition opportunities, to decarbonizing ports and shipping, or enabling nature-positive outcomes," said Dack. "I’m excited to continue working with our talented teams around the world to deliver bold ambitions that drive long term value for our clients and communities."