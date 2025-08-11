Subscribe
Klaipėda Port Development Project Is Underway

August 11, 2025

© Klaipėda Port
© Klaipėda Port

Klaipėda Port is preparing for one of the largest projects in its history—the development of the port’s southern part. Technical designers have already started work and are now developing specific engineering solutions covering an area of 100 hectares. The construction permit is expected to be obtained by the end of this year. Meanwhile, the Port of Klaipėda has offcially invited qualified international and local port terminal operators, industrial developers, and investors to submit expressions of interest. 

The designers responsible for the southern part of the port have been assigned specific tasks as part of the technical design phase. These include an entrance channel of no less than 200 meters in width, a turning circle for vessels, a quay of at least 1,300 meters in length, the installation of a new underground power cable line, solutions within the gas pipeline protection zone, and the design of engineering utility ducts necessary for the container terminal, including those required for shore power supply and more.

The technical designers aim to complete the design process and obtain the construction permit by the end of this year.

In parallel with this stage, The Port of Klaipėda has officially announced a request for expressions of interest (EOI) in the Klaipėda southport development project. The announcement has reached both local and international port terminal operators, industrial developers, and investors to submit expressions of interest. The request outlines the anticipated commercial framework and the proposed public-private partnership structure.

Currently, Klaipėda Port faces a lack of space for future development. The southern expansion will open the door to new terminals, attract foreign investment, and enable the port to accommodate the world’s largest vessels.

The project also brings good news for the recreational boating community, which currently struggles with a lack of berthing space in Klaipėda. Plans are expected to include a marina that could accommodate up to 500 recreational boats.

The technical design will be prepared by Aplan, in cooperation with subcontractor HaskoningDHV Nederland B.V.

Ports Port Development Port Expansion

