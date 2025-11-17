Subscribe
EU Funds 70 Clean Energy Projects

November 17, 2025

Source: European Commission
The European Commission has selected 70 projects to help decarbonize transport and strengthen the competitiveness of EU industries by installing the infrastructure needed for recharging or refueling.

The projects will receive over €600 million ($696 million) in funding from the Connecting Europe Facility to stimulate sustainable investments in urban areas, including ports and airports, as well as along road sections of the trans-European transport network (TEN-T).

Twenty-four ports will receive funds to deploy onshore power supply, to green their port operations, and to invest in ammonia bunkering infrastructure. These measures will help the sector transition to renewable and low-carbon fuels, which is a priority supported by the recent Sustainable Transport Investment Plan).

Projects include:

•Gent: electrification of port operations for loading, unloading and storage of cargo (mainly bulk goods)

•Onshore power supply Cruise Terminal Zeebrugge – Phase 2

• Expansion of shore-side electricity supply for large container ships in the port of Aarhus

• Hybrid onshore power system at Port of Aalborg

• Onshore power supply for cruise and ro-pax vessels in Port of Tallinn

• Electrification of port operations at the Hutchison Ports BEST Terminal in Barcelona

• Onshore power supply in Port of HaminaKotka

• Onshore power supply at the Port of Bordeaux

• Onshore power supply at Haropa Port

• Onshore power supply for ro-pax at Saint-Malo Harbour.

