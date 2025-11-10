Fincantieri inks Pact to Build Cruise Ship for Regent Seven Seas

Fincantieri has secured a new order from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) to build an ultra-luxury cruise ship for its Regent Seven Seas Cruises brand, reinforcing one of the most enduring partnerships in the global cruise sector.



Scheduled for delivery in 2033, the new vessel will be the sister ship to Seven Seas Prestige—the first in Regent’s new Prestige class—currently under construction at Fincantieri’s Marghera yard for delivery in 2026. A second Prestige-class ship is already planned for 2030.



With a gross tonnage of 77,000 and a length of 257 meters, the new cruise ship will accommodate 822 guests and feature one of the highest space-to-guest ratios in the industry. The design blends refined luxury with cutting-edge environmental technologies, underscoring Fincantieri’s continued focus on sustainable innovation.



Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and General Manager of Fincantieri, said the order “confirms the strength of our relationship and our role as a reference partner in the ultra-luxury segment represented by Regent Seven Seas Cruises.” He added that the project highlights the shipbuilder’s ability to deliver “innovative, sustainable ships crafted with the utmost attention to detail.”



Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of NCLH, called the newbuild “another milestone in our growth trajectory within the luxury segment,” adding that it reflects both the strong market demand for Regent’s top-tier offerings and the long-standing partnership with Fincantieri.



Fincantieri has already delivered ten ships across NCLH’s brands—Norwegian Cruise Line, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, and Oceania Cruises—and currently has thirteen more vessels on order.







