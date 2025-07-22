Valenciaport Imports/Exports Rise, Offsetting Drop in Transhipment

The volume of full containers carrying goods entering or leaving Spain via the docks of Valenciaport continues to rise, helping offset the decline in transhipment containers—those that call at Valenciaport en route to other international destinations.

In June, exports rose by 5.29% and imports by 2.93% compared to the same month last year. This is significant, as the combined volume of imports and exports was enough to compensate for the 5.46% drop in transhipment traffic.

This type of transit activity—offloading containers in Valencia to reload them bound for other countries without entering the Spanish market—saw a sharp rise in 2024, growing by 17%. However, since the beginning of 2025, this trend has been reversing. The current trajectory shows this drop is being replaced by increased trade activity directly tied to Spanish foreign trade, particularly exports.

Over the past twelve months, there is still a positive balance in transhipment traffic, with cumulative growth of 6%, although lower than in previous periods. During the same period, imports increased by 14% and exports by 2.12%, reaffirming that the port’s main driving force lies in the direct flow of goods to and from Spain.

Looking at the first half of 2025 (January–June), the data confirms this evolution: transhipment volumes fell by 1.75%, while imports rose by 4.82% and exports surged by 15.21%. June’s performance strengthens this trend: despite a drop in transhipments, the growth in foreign trade was enough to keep total container volumes stable, with a slight year-on-year increase of 0.08%, reaching 487,833 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units).

Overall, during the first six months of the year, Valenciaport handled 2,833,919 containers, representing a 3.84% increase over the same period in 2024. On a year-on-year basis, with twelve full months considered, the port managed 5,580,598 TEUs — 8.33% more than the previous year.

As for Valenciaport’s main trading partners, China remains the top country, with 386,562 TEUs moved so far this year, followed by the United States (195,534), Algeria (160,993), Turkey (127,292), and India (81,795).

Rail, Ro-Ro and passenger traffic

Beyond maritime container shipping, rail freight transport also performed well. Between January and June 2025, a total of 123,933 containers were loaded or unloaded by train, a 5.93% increase equivalent to 1,637,638 tons—7.78% more than in the first half of 2024.

Ro-Ro traffic (goods that roll on and off ships, such as lorries, trailers or industrial vehicles) also recorded growth. In the first half of the year, 269,637 intermodal transport units (ITUs) were moved—up 7.78% compared to the same period last year. This form of transport is essential for regular connections with the Balearic Islands, Italy and other Mediterranean destinations.

Passenger traffic shows a mixed picture. In June, 184,515 people passed through the Port of Valencia—4.88% more than in June 2024. Over the past full year, the port has welcomed 1,616,882 passengers.

Of these, 836,413 were regular line passengers—a 3.85% increase—while 780,469 were cruise passengers, representing a 3.99% decrease compared to the previous period.