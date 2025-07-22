Subscribe
Bergink Tapped to Head Alfa Laval Marine Division

July 22, 2025

Alfa Laval today announces that Martijn Bergink has been appointed President of the Marine Division, effective 1 September 2025. Image courtesy Alfa Laval
Alfa Laval today announces that Martijn Bergink has been appointed President of the Marine Division, effective 1 September 2025. Image courtesy Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval announced that Martijn Bergink has been appointed President of the Marine Division, effective September 1, 2025. This is in addition to his current roles as President of Business Unit Pumping Systems in the Marine Division and Managing Director of Framo, an Alfa Laval-owned company.
 
Martijn Bergink joined Alfa Laval in 1998 and, since then, he has held multiple senior leadership positions within the company, mostly in the Marine Division. In his new role as president of the Marine Division he will join Group Management. Martijn will continue as the Managing Director of Framo and President of BU Pumping Systems.
 
“Martijn has had a long and successful career in Alfa Laval and has a deep knowledge and understanding of the dynamics and developments in the marine industry”, says Tom Erixon, CEO and President, Alfa Laval.
 
In 2024 the Marine Division of Alfa Laval accounted for 40 percent of the order intake. The division employs 6,300 of the group’s 22,300 people. The division delivers a wide range of products, systems and solutions for the marine industry, focusing on enhancing energy efficiency, decarbonization, digitalization, and compliance with environmental regulations.

The current President of the Marine Division, EVP Sameer Kalra, will be retiring after a long, and successful tenure at Alfa Laval. Sameer joined Alfa Laval when the company acquired Aalborg Industries in 2011 and has been instrumental in the continued growth and success of the Marine Division, and in the work to develop products and technologies to support the decarbonization of the merchant fleet.

