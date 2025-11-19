Subscribe
Search

lue Water Shipping Taps Foley as COO

November 19, 2025

Ryan Foley. Image courtesyh Blue Water Shipping
Ryan Foley. Image courtesyh Blue Water Shipping

Ryan Foley appointed COO Energy, Ports & Projects at Blue Water Shipping

Blue Water Shipping appointed its first Board of Management member from outside Denmark: Ryan Foley from the UK. Foley will join Blue Water as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Energy, Ports & Projects in January 2026.

Earlier this year, Foley was introduced as the incoming Senior Vice President of Projects. With this updated appointment, he now steps into the COO role and joins the Board of Management. This transition follows the leadership change earlier in 2025, when former COO Energy, Ports & Projects Thomas Bek assumed the position of CEO.

In his new role, Foley will be responsible for developing and executing Blue Water’s Energy, Ports & Projects logistics across sectors including energy, infrastructure, mining, renewables and industrial project development, while ensuring alignment among regional project teams.

People & Company News

Related Logistics News

Image courtesy PERC

At Ports, Propane Powers More than Vehicles
TotalEnergies Introduces New Tristar-Owned Hybrid Lubricants Bunkering Barge at Fujairah. Image courtesy TotalEnergies

Hybrid Lubricants Bunkering Vessel Debuts in Fujaira
Vancouver Island Ferry Company (VIFC) named Ryan Dermody as its permanent CEO. Image courtesy VIFC)

Dermody Named CEO of Vancouver Island Ferry Company
© Adobe Stock/Adwo

Tackling Port Congestion with Visibility and Flexibility
The electric-drive Liebherr LPS 420 is in operation at Nuh Çimento’s private port in Hereke, Türkiye. The crane marks a major step forward in sustainable bulk handling, replacing a Liebherr LPS 400 after 25 years of service and supporting high-volume exports to over 40 countries. © Liebherr

Nuh Çimento Upgrades Port Operations with Electric Portal...
Tim Taylor has been appointed vice president of engineering, technology and design at its Newport News Shipbuilding division. Image courtesy HII

HII Names Taylor to Leading Vessel Design Spot at Newport...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum

Sponsored

Unlocking Grant and Funding Opportunities for Propane in the Material Handling Market

Unlocking Grant and Funding Opportunities for Propane in the Material Handling Market

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Tidalis Names New CEO

Tidalis Names New CEO

At Ports, Propane Powers More than Vehicles

At Ports, Propane Powers More than Vehicles

Fincantieri Launches €40M Shipyard Expansion Plan

Fincantieri Launches €40M Shipyard Expansion Plan

Hybrid Lubricants Bunkering Vessel Debuts in Fujaira

Hybrid Lubricants Bunkering Vessel Debuts in Fujaira

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Portuguese airline TAP's quarterly profit rises 14%, bookings robust
Boeing makes partial comeback on flydubai order
Romania scrambles fighter planes after drone breach in Russian strike on Ukraine