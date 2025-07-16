Georgia Ports, Konecranes Celebrate 30-Year Yard Crane Partnership

The Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) and Konecranes are celebrating 30 years since the purchase of GPA’s first rubber tire gantry crane, marking a milestone in port operations and yard crane innovation.

During a meeting at the Konecranes headquarters in Finland, Georgia Ports executives and board members visited with Konecranes leadership and employees, touring the manufacturing facility to mark the 30-year anniversary

The Port of Savannah is home to the largest ship-to-shore (STS) and RTG fleet at a single terminal in North America – serving the largest container terminal in the nation — Garden City Terminal. Since the first yard crane purchase, GPA’s fleet of Konecranes RTGs has grown to 257 machines at six locations. The Port of Savannah is also home to 42 Konecranes STS cranes.

In 1995, GPA bought the very first rubber-tire gantry (RTG) crane ever built by Konecranes, destined for the Port of Savannah. That machine – still in operation – was revolutionary for its time. It was the world’s first container crane without hydraulics. It had Konecranes patented Active Load Control (ALC) system for the world’s highest container handling productivity. It also had an eco-efficient AC drive supplied by Konecranes.