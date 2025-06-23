Louis Dreyfus Company Selected to Operate Grain Export at Burns Harbor Port

Ports of Indiana has selected Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC), a global merchant and processor of agricultural goods, to operate the grain export facility at its Lake Michigan port.

Considered one of the world’s “big four” global agri-commodities companies, LDC reported net sales of $50.6 billion in 2024. Over the years, the Burns Harbor grain terminal has enabled exports of more than 500 million bushels of corn and soybeans between opening in 1979 and closing in 2023.

LDC was founded in France in 1851, established operations in the U.S. in 1909, and today operates the country’s largest, fully integrated soybean crushing and biodiesel plant in Claypool, Indiana.

Northern Indiana has the largest U.S. port with access to the Great Lakes, St. Lawrence Seaway and U.S. Inland River System. It also provides multimodal connections to 16 railroads in the Greater Chicago market. The port’s grain operation includes storage capacity for 7.2 million bushels of grain, 200 railcars and 20 barges.

LDC is expected to begin operating the terminal in early 2026.