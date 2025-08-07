Subscribe
Search

Maersk Raises Full-Year Profit Forecast

August 7, 2025

Credit: U. J. Alexander - stock.adobe.com
Credit: U. J. Alexander - stock.adobe.com

Shipping group Maersk raised its full-year profit forecast on Thursday as robust global container demand defied fears that tariffs would hit trade, although the company predicted a slowdown later this year.

Maersk, viewed as a barometer of world trade, said it now expected global container volumes to increase by 2% to 4% this year, compared with a range of down 1% to up 4% estimated in May . The new range implies lower second-half growth, it said.

A drop in U.S. imports after President Donald Trump unleashed a barrage of tariffs on foreign goods "was more than offset" by strong growth in imports into other regions, including Europe, the Danish firm said in its second-quarter earnings statement.

CEO Vincent Clerc told reporters that most customers - which include Walmart and Nike - are taking a wait-and-see approach to potential changes in their supply chains, and that container shipping was immune to trade tariffs in the short term.

Chinese shipments into Europe and other regions started increasing last year and continued into 2025, Clerc said, adding that Maersk's own data did not suggest this growth was fuelled by U.S. tariffs.

"The normal relationship between how things are going in the U.S. and how things are going in the rest of the world is changing as China plays a larger and larger role in the global economy," Clerc told reporters in Copenhagen.

"This has meant that despite volatility in the U.S., we have seen very stable high demand for container shipping in the rest of the world," he said.

Maersk shares rose as much as 6%, and were up 2.6% at 0951 GMT. The shares have risen about 60% since April, when Trump upended global trade relations.

GEOPOLITICAL UNCERTAINTY

Trade between China and the U.S. plummeted earlier this year amid escalating tit-for-tat tariffs.

While a truce was agreed, investors remain on edge over whether the world's two largest economies can clinch a deal before an August 12 deadline.

Maersk said it now expected underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation this year of between $8 billion and $9.5 billion, compared with its previous guidance of between $6 billion and $9 billion.

It said EBITDA rose 7% year-on-year in the second quarter to $2.3 billion, above the $1.98 billion expected by analysts.

Sales rose 3% year-on-year to $13.1 billion, also beating the $12.6% billion forecast by analysts in a company poll.

(Reuters)

Cargo Containers Financials

Related Logistics News

Credit: Adobe Stock/Travel man

Tough Transshipment Penalties Not Expected Immediately...
© Adobe Stock/Sunshine Seeds

US Imposes Additional 25% Tariff on Indian Goods
© Adobe Stock/Mariusz

Indian Firm Ships Explosive Compound to Russia Despite US...
© Valenciaport

Valenciaport Imports/Exports Rise, Offsetting Drop in...
© Adobe Stock/hecke71

DP World Expands Black Sea Operations, Halving...
Christening the Creole King, hosted at E-Crane Gulf Coast Service Center in the Port of Iberia, Louisiana, on Friday July 11, 2025. Photo credits: E-Crane & Apple Pie Media

Creole King Christened in Port of Iberia

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Logistics News

Tough Transshipment Penalties Not Expected Immediately Despite US Tariffs

Tough Transshipment Penalties Not Expected Immediately Despite US Tariffs

Maersk Raises Full-Year Profit Forecast

Maersk Raises Full-Year Profit Forecast

World’s First Green Ammonia Bunkering Operation Completed in Dalian

World’s First Green Ammonia Bunkering Operation Completed in Dalian

PIL Celebrates Singapore's Independence Anniversary

PIL Celebrates Singapore's Independence Anniversary

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

The prospect of a Trump-Putin summit lifts Russia stock, the rouble and Ukrainian bonds
Farmers union: Ukraine will ship 300,000 tonnes of barley to China before August 20.
US startup Lyten buys troubled European battery manufacturer Northvolt