Subscribe
Search

Croatia Inaugurates Rijeka Container Terminal as Regional Hub

October 29, 2025

© TatiG - stock.adobe.com
© TatiG - stock.adobe.com

Croatia inaugurated on Wednesday the Rijeka container terminal, a 600 million-euro investment built to position the country's biggest port as a regional logistics hub, port authorities said in a statement.

Developed by APM Terminals and ENNA Group, the Rijeka Gateway terminal represents Croatia’s largest private investment in logistics infrastructure, they said.

The investment exceeds 380 million euros ($443.2 million), and together with spending on roads and railways in and around the port, the total sum reaches 600 million euros.

Once it is fully operational, the terminal will have 300 employees.

The terminal, which began operations in September, offers 400 meters of quay and capacity for 650,000 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs), with plans to expand to 680 meters and more than one million TEUs.

It is equipped with remotely-operated cranes, renewable energy systems, and Croatia’s first private 5G industrial network.

"Geographically, we are excellently positioned, we are closer to the Far East and closer to the heart of Europe," said ENNA Group CEO Bostjan Napast.

"It is time to restore Rijeka’s position, which it has always held among the ports of the northern Adriatic, and it is time to put Rijeka back on the global logistics map."


($1 = 0.8575 euros)

(Reuters)

Ports Cargo Port Container Terminal Croatia

Related Logistics News

Dry Bulk Vessel Market Softens as Coal Shipments Decline
Source: NYK

NYK and Port of Duqm Collaborate on Development
© Adobe Stock/creativenature.nl

Port of Antwerp-Bruges Sees Mixed 2025 Results Amidst...
© SC Ports

SC Ports Records Strong Growth in Q1 of FY26

Medov Group Acquires Programma Mare
© Adobe Stock/Kara

Harbor Pilots Protest Pension Reforms, Rotterdam Port...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
New Fernstrum Keel Cooler Product

Sponsored

Propane Equipment Delivers Where the Grid Can’t for Ports, Airports, and Beyond

Propane Equipment Delivers Where the Grid Can’t for Ports, Airports, and Beyond

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Dry Bulk Vessel Market Softens as Coal Shipments Decline

Dry Bulk Vessel Market Softens as Coal Shipments Decline

NYK and Port of Duqm Collaborate on Development

NYK and Port of Duqm Collaborate on Development

Croatia Inaugurates Rijeka Container Terminal as Regional Hub

Croatia Inaugurates Rijeka Container Terminal as Regional Hub

Port of Gothenburg on Track for All-Time High in TEU Handling

Port of Gothenburg on Track for All-Time High in TEU Handling

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Salvini tells Italian cabinet to ignore court and push ahead with the Sicily bridge project
Bousso: The rally for diesel fuel in response to Western sanctions against Russia will not last long.
Bousso: The rally for diesel fuel in response to Western sanctions against Russia will not last long.