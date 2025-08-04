Mitsui E&S Receives Vietnamese Order for 22 Container Cranes

Mitsui E&S has received an order from Petro Vietnam Phuoc An Port Investment & Operation Joint Stock Company (PAP), an upcoming port operator funded by the Vietnamese government, for 11 ship to shore gantry cranes (Mitsui-Paceco Portainer) and 11 electric rubber tired gantry cranes (Mitsui-Paceco Transtainer).

This is the largest-ever crane procurement and order in Vietnam for both companies.

PAP is meeting the growing demand for international trade in southern Vietnam and strengthening connectivity between major ports in Vietnamese southern region by initiating a strategic collaboration with Saigon Newport Corporation (SNP), Vietnam's largest terminal operator.

Phuoc An Port is being developed by PAP as the first and largest container terminal in Dong Nai Province and will be one of the largest logistics hubs in Vietnam, welcoming the first container ship from Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) in February 2025.

Thirteen container cranes made by Mitsui E&S are already in operation at Phuoc An Port, and with this order, the company’s accumulated orders for cranes from PAP will total 56 units, including the five Mitsui-Paceco Portainers and 16 Mitsui-Paceco Transtainers ordered in July 2024.

Mitsui E&S has delivered more than 170 container cranes to Vietnam over the past 10 years, achieving the largest market share in Vietnam.



