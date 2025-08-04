Subscribe
Search

Mitsui E&S Receives Vietnamese Order for 22 Container Cranes

August 4, 2025

Mitsui E&S has received an order from Petro Vietnam Phuoc An Port Investment & Operation Joint Stock Company (PAP), an upcoming port operator funded by the Vietnamese government, for 11 ship to shore gantry cranes (Mitsui-Paceco Portainer) and 11 electric rubber tired gantry cranes (Mitsui-Paceco Transtainer).

This is the largest-ever crane procurement and order in Vietnam for both companies.

PAP is meeting the growing demand for international trade in southern Vietnam and strengthening connectivity between major ports in Vietnamese southern region by initiating a strategic collaboration with Saigon Newport Corporation (SNP), Vietnam's largest terminal operator.

Phuoc An Port is being developed by PAP as the first and largest container terminal in Dong Nai Province and will be one of the largest logistics hubs in Vietnam, welcoming the first container ship from Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) in February 2025.

Thirteen container cranes made by Mitsui E&S are already in operation at Phuoc An Port, and with this order, the company’s accumulated orders for cranes from PAP will total 56 units, including the five Mitsui-Paceco Portainers and 16 Mitsui-Paceco Transtainers ordered in July 2024.

Mitsui E&S has delivered more than 170 container cranes to Vietnam over the past 10 years, achieving the largest market share in Vietnam.

Ports Infrastructure Container Cranes Container Shipping

Related Logistics News

© dvande / Adobe Stock

Ports Urge Congress to Reverse Infrastructure Funding Cuts
© British Ports Association

British Port Association Responds to the Government's...
© Adobe Stock/Synthetic creator

Portugal to Invest $4.6b in Port Upgrades by 2035
© Port Houston

Captain Richard Phillips Announced as Guest Speaker at...
Copyright Trygve/AdobeStock

Europe Ports Lag Installing Shore Power Ahead of 2030
© International Transportation Service

ITS Announces $365 Million Expansion Project at Port of...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Logistics News

Mitsui E&S Receives Vietnamese Order for 22 Container Cranes

Mitsui E&S Receives Vietnamese Order for 22 Container Cranes

Panama Maritime Authority to Cancel Registrations of 17 US-Sanctioned Ships

Panama Maritime Authority to Cancel Registrations of 17 US-Sanctioned Ships

Ports Urge Congress to Reverse Infrastructure Funding Cuts

Ports Urge Congress to Reverse Infrastructure Funding Cuts

US Commerce Disorganization Stalls Thousands of Export Approvals

US Commerce Disorganization Stalls Thousands of Export Approvals

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Wall Street Journal, August 4,
New pilot program could see the US require bonds of up to $15,000 for certain tourist visas
Eurostar service severely affected by French track closure