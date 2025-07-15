Subscribe
Bipartisan Legislation Reintroduced to Protect Ports and Fund Inspections Facilities

July 15, 2025

The American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) commends U.S. Representatives Laurel Lee (R-FL) and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA) on the reintroduction of the CBP Securing Ports and America’s Commerce and Economy (SPACE) Act, legislation to address overreach by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at the nation's ports by establishing a fair, transparent, and sustainable funding source for key trade and travel security partners.

“CBP Officers' work is crucial to the safety, health, and vitality of America’s ports and we sincerely thank them," said Cary Davis, AAPA President and CEO. "However, the costs of government inspection operations are historically and Constitutionally, a Federal Government responsibility. Moreover, port commerce generates hundreds of millions of dollars in public tax revenue—taxpayers benefit when those funds are reinvested in the activities that generate future revenues in a virtuous cycle."

The CBP SPACE Act would provide CBP and its facilities with the resources it needs by setting up a sustainable funding mechanism via existing user fees it already collects while also establishing greater transparency and oversight of what CBP charges local partners.

Original cosponsors included Reps. Vern Buchanan (R-FL-16), Julia Brownley (D-CA-26), and Troy Carter (D-LA-02). The bill was first introduced November 2023 during the 118th Congress.

The bill is supported by a diverse coalition of 27 trade, transportation, supply chain, logistics, agriculture organizations.

