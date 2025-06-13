Subscribe
Search

Imports drop 9% at Los Angeles Port in May Under 145% Tariffs on China

June 13, 2025

© Adobe Stock/Katie Chizhevskaya - stock.adobe.com
© Adobe Stock/Katie Chizhevskaya - stock.adobe.com

Imports to the busiest U.S. seaport at Los Angeles dropped 9% year-on-year in May, offering insight into how many shipments were canceled or put on hold after President Donald Trump slapped tariffs of 145% on goods from China.

China is the top U.S. supplier of sea-borne goods, and Los Angeles is the No. 1 port for those imports. Domestic businesses ranging from retailer Walmart to automaker Ford rely on the toys, furniture and auto parts that land on its docks.

The Port of Los Angeles handled the equivalent of 355,950 20-foot shipping containers of imports in May, when the 145% tariffs began to show up in data.

"May marked our lowest monthly volume in over two years," said Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles.

The world's two biggest economies last month agreed to a 90-day pause on tit-for-tat tariffs, and the U.S. lowered the duty on many China goods to 30% from 145%. The U.S. and China this week agreed to maintain that lower rate, potentially defusing their high-stakes trade dispute.

Port executives and shipping consultants expect volumes from China to rebound, albeit at a more moderate level as 30% duties represent a significant cost increase for importers.

"I expect overall cargo flow to remain modest for the balance of 2025," Seroka said.

(Reuters)

Ports China Cargo Port USA Imports Tariffs

Related Logistics News

Copyright Jose Luis Stephens/AdobeStock

Commodity Report: Scramble to Import Copper Creates Market...
South Enabler measures 203.4m long and is powered by two 7,200 kW Wärtsilä engines – methanol-ready and capable of reaching a top speed of 22 knots. The ship is RINA-classed and built to ice class 1A standards.. Image courtesy Wallenius Sol

Methanol-Ready RoRo South Enabler Delivered to Wallenius...
Copyright Cerib/AdobeStock

US Container Imports Decline in May as China Tariffs bite
© Ports of Indiana

Ports of Indiana, Port of Antwerp-Bruges Explore...
© Adobe Stock/Timon - stock.adobe.com

CK Hutchison Confirms Mediterranean Shipping Company As...
The deterioration of Brazil's port infrastructure has become a critical obstacle for the agribusiness sector, directly impacting key supply chains of major industries. Credit: MTM Logix

Logistical Bottlenecks Threaten Competitiveness of...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
R.W. Fernstrum & Company

Sponsored

Propane Powers WBCT’s Port Tractor Fleet to 50% Fuel Savings

Propane Powers WBCT’s Port Tractor Fleet to 50% Fuel Savings

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Logistics News

Imports drop 9% at Los Angeles Port in May Under 145% Tariffs on China

Imports drop 9% at Los Angeles Port in May Under 145% Tariffs on China

Commodity Report: Scramble to Import Copper Creates Market Imbalance

Commodity Report: Scramble to Import Copper Creates Market Imbalance

Charge It: ‘Electrification’ Momentum Mounts in Maritime

Charge It: ‘Electrification’ Momentum Mounts in Maritime

Nibulon to Export 1 Million Tons of Grain Via Black Sea Port of Chornomorsk

Nibulon to Export 1 Million Tons of Grain Via Black Sea Port of Chornomorsk

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

ISS advises against six Keisei Electric Railway Candidates in the fight with Palliser
US warns Iran, Iraq, Israel, and Jordan of possible missile attacks
After Israel's attack on Iran, ships are warned to avoid the Red Sea and log their Hormuz journeys.