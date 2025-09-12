Subscribe
Search

Singapore Maritime Foundation Hosts MaritimeONE Scholarship Award Ceremony 2025

September 12, 2025

This year's 60 MaritimeONE scholars come from diverse academic backgrounds including business administration, maritime studies, mathematical sciences, mechanical engineering, naval architecture and marine engineering, and more. © Singapore Maritime Foundation
This year's 60 MaritimeONE scholars come from diverse academic backgrounds including business administration, maritime studies, mathematical sciences, mechanical engineering, naval architecture and marine engineering, and more. © Singapore Maritime Foundation

A total of 60 MaritimeONE Scholarships were awarded by sponsors from the maritime industry, unions, associations and foundations at the MaritimeONE Scholarship Award Ceremony 2025 held by the Singapore Maritime Foundation (SMF). Mr. Baey Yam Keng, Minister of State, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth & Ministry of Transport, was the Guest of Honor.  

This year, 39 sponsoring organizations demonstrated Maritime Singapore’s collective commitment to cultivating a robust talent pipeline, contributing S$1.48 million worth in scholarships to a diverse profile of tertiary students. These organizations come from a broad spectrum of Singapore’s maritime ecosystem, including shipping, port operations, maritime services, marine and offshore, associations, classification societies, and foundations.

Apart from academic pursuits, MaritimeONE scholars enjoy a holistic immersion program which ranges from internship opportunities to participation in industry networking events and career workshops, to mentorship by maritime professionals, and more. They also learn the value of giving back through SMF’s partnership with community organisations such as The Food Bank Singapore and Ocean Purpose Project.

Since the inception of the program in 2007, more than 700 scholarships with an aggregate value of over S$19 million have been awarded by SMF and sponsor organizations.

With a majority of the MaritimeONE Scholarship recipients pursuing maritime-related disciplines, in recent years, an increasing number of recipients are enrolled in other courses such as accountancy, data science and artificial intelligence, business analytics, computer science, electrical and electronic engineering, law, and more.

The 2025 cohort of MaritimeONE scholars are pursuing courses in business administration, maritime studies, mathematical sciences, mechanical engineering, naval architecture and marine engineering, and more. The diversity of the scholarship recipients reflects the dynamic nature of Singapore’s maritime ecosystem and its ongoing transformation to become more digital and sustainable.

To underscore the industry’s support and pledge to build a sustained pipeline of maritime talent, 13 leading maritime companies and organizations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with SMF, committing to multi-year support of the MaritimeONE Scholarship and talent development programs. These MOUs signal the maritime community’s confidence in the sector’s continued growth and the determination to build a resilient and future-ready workforce for Maritime Singapore.

Education/Training Singapore Maritime Training Education & Training Scholarship

Related Logistics News

(Credit: Inch Cape Offshore)

Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm O&M Base Starts Taking Shape...
Jettyless Floating Terminal (JFT). © Stena Bulk

Stena Bulk Appoints Seasystems as Exclusive Global Partner...
© PortXL

PortXL Announces 2025 Cohort
Rahul Khanna, Chair of IUMI’s Data & Digitalization Forum, emphasised the rapid pace of technological change. Captain Rahul Khanna is Global Head of Marine Risk Consulting at global insurer Allianz Commercial. A marine professional with 27 years of experience within the Shipping and Maritime industry, Captain Khanna served more than 14 years on board merchant ships in all ranks, including Master of large oil tankers trading worldwide

AI & Marine Insurance Presents Reward and Risks
Image courtesy SunStone Maritime Group A/S

SunStone Expedition Cruise Vessel Delivered to Aurora
© ake1150 / Adobe Stock

World Shipping Council Concerned About Dangerous Goods...

Interview

Murphy Tapped To Chair Tidal Energy Company Board

Murphy Tapped To Chair Tidal Energy Company Board

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Singapore Maritime Foundation Hosts MaritimeONE Scholarship Award Ceremony 2025

Singapore Maritime Foundation Hosts MaritimeONE Scholarship Award Ceremony 2025

Great Circle Group Expands Marine Technology Services to Cape Cod

Great Circle Group Expands Marine Technology Services to Cape Cod

OPCSA Orders Eight Hybrid Konecranes RTG Cranes

OPCSA Orders Eight Hybrid Konecranes RTG Cranes

Adani Group Refuses Sanctioned Vessels at its Ports

Adani Group Refuses Sanctioned Vessels at its Ports

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

US launches pilot program for air taxi deployment
UK sanctions new Russia-related measures targeting weapons and shadow fleet suppliers
Nigeria reduces crude oil losses to a 16-year low