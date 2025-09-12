Singapore Maritime Foundation Hosts MaritimeONE Scholarship Award Ceremony 2025

A total of 60 MaritimeONE Scholarships were awarded by sponsors from the maritime industry, unions, associations and foundations at the MaritimeONE Scholarship Award Ceremony 2025 held by the Singapore Maritime Foundation (SMF). Mr. Baey Yam Keng, Minister of State, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth & Ministry of Transport, was the Guest of Honor.

This year, 39 sponsoring organizations demonstrated Maritime Singapore’s collective commitment to cultivating a robust talent pipeline, contributing S$1.48 million worth in scholarships to a diverse profile of tertiary students. These organizations come from a broad spectrum of Singapore’s maritime ecosystem, including shipping, port operations, maritime services, marine and offshore, associations, classification societies, and foundations.

Apart from academic pursuits, MaritimeONE scholars enjoy a holistic immersion program which ranges from internship opportunities to participation in industry networking events and career workshops, to mentorship by maritime professionals, and more. They also learn the value of giving back through SMF’s partnership with community organisations such as The Food Bank Singapore and Ocean Purpose Project.

Since the inception of the program in 2007, more than 700 scholarships with an aggregate value of over S$19 million have been awarded by SMF and sponsor organizations.

With a majority of the MaritimeONE Scholarship recipients pursuing maritime-related disciplines, in recent years, an increasing number of recipients are enrolled in other courses such as accountancy, data science and artificial intelligence, business analytics, computer science, electrical and electronic engineering, law, and more.

The 2025 cohort of MaritimeONE scholars are pursuing courses in business administration, maritime studies, mathematical sciences, mechanical engineering, naval architecture and marine engineering, and more. The diversity of the scholarship recipients reflects the dynamic nature of Singapore’s maritime ecosystem and its ongoing transformation to become more digital and sustainable.

To underscore the industry’s support and pledge to build a sustained pipeline of maritime talent, 13 leading maritime companies and organizations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with SMF, committing to multi-year support of the MaritimeONE Scholarship and talent development programs. These MOUs signal the maritime community’s confidence in the sector’s continued growth and the determination to build a resilient and future-ready workforce for Maritime Singapore.