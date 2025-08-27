Subscribe
Port Milwaukee to Break Ground on South Shore Cruise Dock

August 27, 2025

State and local officials will join Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Thursday, September 4, to celebrate the groundbreaking of Port Milwaukee’s South Shore Cruise Dock. 

The South Shore Cruise Dock, located at 2320 S Lincoln Memorial Dr, will be Milwaukee’s third designated cruise dock and will serve as the future port-of-call for Seawaymax vessels. 

Mayor Cavalier Johnson included $5 million for the development of the South Shore Cruise Dock in his 2025 budget. The State of Wisconsin provided a $3.5 million Capital Tourism Grant and $500,000 Harbor Assistance Program grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. 

This event will celebrate the start of construction of the South Shore Cruise Dock, as well as the positive economic and tourism impact this development will bring to the City of Milwaukee, the State of Milwaukee, and the Great Lakes region. 

WHO: 

  • Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson
  • Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld, Wisconsin Department of Administration 
  • Port Milwaukee Director Jackie Q. Carter
  • Milwaukee Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic
  • Visit Milwaukee President, CEO Peggy Williams-Smith 

WHEN:  

  • Thursday, September 4, 2025 | 10:30 a.m. (CT)
  • Members of the media should arrive by 10:15 a.m. (CT)

WHERE: 

  • South Shore Cruise Dock, 2320 S Lincoln Memorial Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53207
  • See attached map for details.
  • Attendees must check in with the gate guard upon arrival.
  • Identifiable Port Milwaukee crews will be available to direct attendees to adjacent parking.

RSVP: Due to security protocols, media must RSVP to Madison Goldbeck, [email protected], by Tuesday, Sept. 2, at 12 p.m.

Logistics News

