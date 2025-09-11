OPCSA Orders Eight Hybrid Konecranes RTG Cranes

Operaciones Portuarias Canarias S.A. (OPCSA) has ordered eight hybrid Konecranes Rubber-Tired Gantry (RTG) cranes for container handling at its terminal in the Port of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. The order was signed in September 2025, with delivery estimated for Q2 2026.

As the Canary Islands’ leading terminal operator, OPCSA plays a vital role in moving regional and international trade through the Port of Las Palmas. The company’s latest order for RTGs builds on its 2022 investment in six hybrid Konecranes RTGs.

The eight new cranes will be equipped with hybrid drives that significantly reduce fuel consumption and emissions compared to conventional diesel RTGs. They will also be equipped with the Konecranes Smart Features Truck Lift Prevention and Auto-Steering. They will have fire suppression systems for the electrical rooms, hybrid battery packs and hybrid gensets, contributing to safer and more reliable yard operations.

This contract is part of Ecolifting, Konecranes’ vision to increase its beneficial environmental impact, while reducing customers’ carbon footprints.