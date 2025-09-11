Subscribe
Adani Group Refuses Sanctioned Vessels at its Ports

September 11, 2025

© Photix Studio - stock.adobe.com

India's Adani group has stopped accepting vessels that are sanctioned by the European Union, U.S. and Britain at all of its ports, sources said and orders issued by Adani Ports and Logistics show.

No immediate comment was available from Adani.

Adani, which operates 14 ports, has issued multiple orders with similar contents.

"To safeguard the legal and commercial interests of the Port, we hereby emphasize that sanctioned vessels are not accepted," it said in the orders seen by Reuters.

India, the biggest buyer of seaborne Russian oil, has been tightening surveillance of vessels and transactions involving Russian supplies.

Russian oil is mostly supplied on shadow fleet, after the U.S., EU and UK imposed a raft of sanctions targeting vessels, traders and companies among others to curb Moscow's oil revenue, its economic lifeline.

The orders said that sanctioned vessels shall not be permitted entry, berthing or use of port services and facilities.

"At the time of nomination, the vessel's agent shall be required to provide written undertaking that the vessel is not subject to sanctions," it said.

(Reuters)

