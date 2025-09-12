Great Circle Group Expands Marine Technology Services to Cape Cod

Great Circle Group has announced a strategic partnership with three of the Cape and Islands’ premier marinas: MacDougalls', FalmouthMarine, and Vineyard Haven Marina, all of which are part of Acme Marinas. The partnership establishes Great Circle Group's Navtronics division as the preferred marine technology partner to these prestigious locations.

The collaboration will provide boaters throughout Cape Cod and the Islands with access to Great Circle's expert marine technology sales and service capabilities, further expanding the company's New England footprint and enhancing options for the region's boating community.

Formed in May 2025, Great Circle Group unites premier marine technology sales and service providers, including Electronics Unlimited (EU) and Navtronics.