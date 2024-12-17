Subscribe
SC Ports Expands Inland Port to Meet Market Demand

December 17, 2024

SC Ports Inland Port Greer Terminal (c) Meade / SC Ports
SC Ports has expanded its container yard at Inland Port Greer to handle customers' growth.

South Carolina Ports is enhancing its intermodal connections in South Carolina with the ongoing expansion of Inland Port Greer and construction of the Navy Base Intermodal Facility.

SC Ports is investing to expand Inland Port Greer with more cargo and rail capabilities to support customers’ growth in the Upstate and beyond, giving shippers direct access to the Port of Charleston.

“Having this rail connection to the No. 8 container port in the country is a tremendous benefit for port-dependent businesses, and we continue to invest in our operations to deliver excellent service to our customers and for our state,” SC Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin said.

More than 9,000 feet of new rail has already been placed to accommodate longer trains carrying more cargo. The container yard has been expanded to the east and west, doubling th(Photo/Meade/SC Ports)e cargo capacity. With these enhancements, Inland Port Greer can handle 300,000 rail lifts annually.

Two new rubber-tired hybrid gantry cranes, which arrived in the fall, are completing commissioning, and will soon be swiftly and safely moving containers around the newly expanded container yard.

Work is ongoing to expand the chassis yard and construct the new operations and maintenance buildings. This expansion is on track for completion in late spring.

The rail-served inland port is strategically located along Interstate 85 between Charlotte and Atlanta, supporting businesses throughout the Upstate and beyond. Norfolk Southern provides daily rail service to the Port of Charleston, helping to efficiently move more cargo, with the added benefit of reduced emissions.

SC Ports is also significantly expanding rail capabilities at the Port of Charleston. With $400 million in state funding, the Navy Base Intermodal Facility is taking shape on a 118-acre site in North Charleston near Leatherman Terminal.

The Navy Base Intermodal Facility will move cargo quickly and reliably between the Port of Charleston and inland ports, and to key markets like Atlanta, Memphis, Nashville, Louisville and beyond.

“We know the confidence our customers place in us when they choose our port,” Melvin said. “We are making strategic investments in rail-supported infrastructure to support their growth in the Southeast.”

November volumes
South Carolina Ports saw 5% more containerized cargo moving through the Port of Charleston in November compared to last year. The maritime community handled 116,273 pier containers and 211,443 TEUs in November.

Fiscal-year-to-date, container volumes remain steady, with 583,959 pier containers and 1.06 million TEUs handled since July, up about 1% year-over-year.

Inland Ports Greer and Dillon handled a combined 17,735 rail moves in November, and the Port saw 16,695 vehicles roll across it docks last month.

