DFDS Reaches 10,000 Sailings in Türkiye

May 15, 2025

DFDS celebrated 10,000 sailings in the Mediterranean. © DFDS
DFDS celebrated 10,000 sailings in the Mediterranean connecting Türkiye, Europe and North Africa, highlighting the strategic importance of the Turkish market as the nearshoring trend drives increased investment and production shifts to the region.  

Since 2018, DFDS has been connecting Türkiye and Europe with a fleet of 19 vessels and more than 1,000 employees. By offering efficient and reliable transport solutions through integrated intermodal transport, DFDS contributes to Türkiye's competitiveness in global markets. 

With more than 1 million units transported since 2018, DFDS has become a strategic actor supporting Turkey's exports and foreign trade which is expected to grow in the coming years as regionalization of trade flows drives more investment and production shifts to the region.  

DFDS operates from the ports of Pendik (İstanbul), Martaş (Tekirdağ), Yalova, Alsancak (İzmir) and Mersin in Türkiye, sailing to ports in Trieste and Bari in Italy, Sète and Marseille in France, Patras in Greece, Damietta in Egypt and Tunis.  

Additionally, DFDS offers integrated access to key logistics hubs such as Wels, Bettembourg, Cologne, and Duisburg through rail connections across Europe. 

