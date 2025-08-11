Subscribe
Wave Power System Installed at the Port of Los Angeles

August 11, 2025

Source: Eco Wave Power
Eco Wave Power Global has completed installation of its U.S. pilot project at the Port of Los Angeles.

The company is now gearing up operational testing, to be followed by an official unveiling ceremony on September 9, 2025, at AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles.

Eco Wave Power’s onshore wave energy system attaches floaters to existing marine structures. The up-and-down motion of waves drives hydraulic cylinders, sending fluid to a land-based energy conversion unit, which produces electricity.

Key advantages include no footprint on the seabed, minimizing environmental impact and a modular, low-maintenance design for port and coastal environments.

The Los Angeles project is designed as a non-grid-connected demonstration station. The company is using it to:

• Demonstrate Eco Wave Power’s patented technology in real U.S. marine conditions

• Facilitate environmental monitoring and regulatory processes in collaboration with local stakeholders and authorities, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

• Serve as a learning hub for officials, industry partners and potential customers

• Lay the groundwork for future commercial, grid-connected projects in the U.S.

While U.S. energy production validation will remain limited to demonstration measurements, Eco Wave Power continues to rely primarily on real-world production from its grid-connected site in Israel, which will soon be joined by operational projects in Taiwan, India and Portugal. Together, these sites will expand the company’s data collection and performance validation across diverse marine conditions, supporting the path to full-scale commercialization.

Eco Wave Power partnered with California-based companies including All-Ways Metal, a woman-owned fabrication company, which produced the innovative floaters, and C&S Welding Inc., a family-owned Wilmington contractor, performed the installation.

The pilot forms an essential stepping stone for Eco Wave Power’s U.S. commercialization strategy and strengthens the company’s 404.7MW global project pipeline.

