Malmö Hosts Conference on Future-Proofing Port Cities

Together with Copenhagen Malmö Port (CMP), the World Maritime University (WMU), and Union of the Baltic Cities (UBC), the City of Malmö is hosting a conference on “Future-proofing Our Port Cities,” taking place September 30- October 1, 2025.

The conference brings together decision-makers, representatives from business, academia and the public sector from across Europe to jointly discuss future strategies for Europe's coastal and port cities in light of climate change.

The conference is taking place in response to the increased risks linked to climate change, such as rising sea levels and intensified torrential rains. They pose serious threats to critical infrastructure and buildings. The conference highlights the challenges and solutions required to enable effective climate adaptation in coastal and port cities. Focus will be on the strategic role of ports as vital infrastructure and for secure supply chains, sustainable growth and the green transition.

The program includes participants from the EU, representatives from leading European ports such as Hamburg, Esbjerg and Turku in addition to Copenhagen Malmö Port, as well as prominent experts in urban development, climate, infrastructure and green energy. Among the topics that will be covered are the importance of ports for innovation and regional growth, future mobility and resilience, and the political and financial instruments required to operationalize climate strategies.

During the second day of the conference, participants have the opportunity to visit CMP's terminals in Malmö, World Maritime University, and Södra Varvsbassängen in Malmö.

When: Sept 30 - Oct 1, 2025, final registration deadline of August 31

Where: Slagthuset, Malmö

