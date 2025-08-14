Subscribe
Search

Bunker Sales Surge in Singapore

August 14, 2025

Copyright anekoho/AdobeStock
Copyright anekoho/AdobeStock

Singapore's marine bunker fuel sales in July climbed to their highest in more than one and a half years, official data showed on Thursday.

Sales at the world's largest refuelling hub for ships totalled 4.92 million metric tons in July this year, up 7.0% month-on-month and 5.7% year-on-year, data from Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) showed.

More sales emerged as monthly container throughput hit its highest in the year at 3.87 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), based on MPA data. Vessel calls for bunkering rose 7.3% from June to 3,651 calls in July.  

Market sources noted stable-to-slightly-better demand in July, though bunker premiums have remained pressured due to plentiful supplies, they added.  

Sales of the mainstay 0.5% low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) grade rose 2.6% from June to 2.37 million tons in June, while high-sulphur marine fuel (MFO) volumes jumped 15.3% to 1.96 million tons, MPA data showed.

Total marine gasoil sales posted a sharp uptick, climbing 42.1% to 419,900 tons for July, a record monthly high this year.

Meanwhile, sales of alternative fuels retreated after reaching a historical high in June. Total biofuel-blended volumes fell 23.1% to 120,100 tons in July, while liquefied natural gas bunker sales slid 25.0% to 41,500 tons.

(Data from Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore)

(Figures are based on latest available data and may be subject to revision at a later date, based on the MPA)

(Reuters)

Ports Singapore Alternative Fuels Green Ports Bunker Fuel

Related Logistics News

© Port of Los Angeles

Port of Los Angeles Reports Busiest Month Ever
Copyright Kapi/AdobeStock

CK Hutchison: "Reasonable Chance" $22.8B Ports Sale Will...
© Allcargo Terminals

Allcargo Terminals Reports Q1 Earnings
Tug Laura L. VanEnkevort; barge Joe Thompson. Image courtesy LCA

Great Lakes Limestone Shipments Slip Slightly in July Amid...
Source: FCCA

Dominican Republic to Boost Cruise Tourism

Mitsui E&S Receives Vietnamese Order for 22 Container...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum News

Sponsored

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Logistics News

Port of Los Angeles Reports Busiest Month Ever

Port of Los Angeles Reports Busiest Month Ever

The Pasha Group Acquires Assets of MacMillan-Piper LLC, Tacoma Transload LLC

The Pasha Group Acquires Assets of MacMillan-Piper LLC, Tacoma Transload LLC

CK Hutchison: "Reasonable Chance" $22.8B Ports Sale Will Go Through

CK Hutchison: "Reasonable Chance" $22.8B Ports Sale Will Go Through

Bunker Sales Surge in Singapore

Bunker Sales Surge in Singapore

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Freeport LNG Export Plant in Texas is on track to resume full power by Thursday, LSEG data indicates
Canadian governments have recently intervened to resolve labor disputes
Serbian police intervenes to end the standoff between supporters of the ruling party and anti-government demonstrators