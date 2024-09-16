Wallenius Wilhelmsen's Brunswick Facility Welcomes NACUP

Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s expanded Brunswick, Ga., port facility is now home to Develon and Hyundai Construction’s North American Customization Plant (NACUP), following the move from Savannah, Ga.

The move from Savannah to Brunswick allows the NACUP to increase in size by more than 50%, bringing the total production lines and parts storage to 95,000 square feet. This facility is one of Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s five new high and heavy equipment processing buildings located at Brunswick, Ga.

Located on the South side of Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s Brunswick terminal facility is close to Interstate-95, the customization plant provides the platform for assembly, customization, fabrication, inspection, and paint work of a variety excavators, wheel loaders and other construction equipment.

“Our new customization plant in Brunswick will allow us to expedite our services for our dealers and our customers,” said Chris Jeong, President and CEO at Develon. “It’s a much larger facility than the previous customization plant, with dedicated space for our machines, and will better meet the custom needs of our dealers and our customers with an array of final assembly options."

“NACUP represents new capabilities and services that were previously not available for equipment manufacturers anywhere in the Southeast,” says Mike Rye – SVP High & Heavy Services Americas. “This new state-of-the-art facility complements our existing Brunswick marine terminal, as well as our ocean and inland transportation services through Wallenius Wilhelmsen group vessels and Keen Transport.”

The factory-like site is equipped with six assembly areas, 11 overhead cranes and robust parts storage, coupled with Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s proprietary inventory management system. NACUP’s primary purpose is to streamline the machine delivery process while maintaining adequate inventory for dealers. Both containerized complete and semi-knockdown units can be assembled to dealer and end-user custom specifications.

“With this new facility, we will be better equipped to meet dealer needs for complete configurations and advanced hydraulic modifications,” says Stan Park, president and CEO, HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America. “This state-of-the-art facility will help us reduce the lead time needed to get fully assembled machines to our customers.”