Subscribe
Search

AAPA Writes to DOT about Surface Transportation Reauthorization

August 19, 2025

The American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) has submitted official comments in response to a U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Request for Information ahead of the upcoming federal surface transportation reauthorization (STR) legislation that Congress is set to develop.

In the comments, Cary Davis, AAPA President and CEO, emphasized that, “Infrastructure takes time to build. It cannot be expanded or contracted rapidly in response to crises or market trends. It is therefore critical to set up our ports for success with ample funding to prepare the American maritime industrial base to compete and win in a world marked by intense global competition and economic pressures.”

One of AAPA’s top priorities for the next STR is an advanced appropriation of $10.9 billion over five years for the Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP). This figure has already been shared with Congress and represents the total funding ports have applied for over the last five years of PIDP applications.

Not only is PIDP in line with the Trump Administration’s big picture goal of restoring the maritime industry, says AAPA, but it also unlocks non-federal investment in port infrastructure. On average, for every dollar ports apply for from PIDP, they match that application with a dollar of state, local, or private investment to match every Federal dollar of project costs.

Other AAPA priorities outlined in the comments include:

•Equitable funding for ports alongside other modes;
•Directing more formula funding to build port infrastructure;
•More reasonable Build America, Buy America regulations; and
•Permitting reform.

Ports Regulation

Related Logistics News

© Eugene / Adobe Stock

Ships Queue at Russian Grain Port
© habib billah / Adobe Stock

Ukraine Strikes Russian Port in Astrakhan
© Port of Los Angeles

Port of Los Angeles Reports Busiest Month Ever
Copyright Kapi/AdobeStock

CK Hutchison: "Reasonable Chance" $22.8B Ports Sale Will...

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West...
© IMO

IMO Sec-Gen Dominguez: Maritime Security is a Shared...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
R.W. Fernstrum & Company

Sponsored

Renewable Propane Making Path to Zero Easier for Ports

Renewable Propane Making Path to Zero Easier for Ports

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Logistics News

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Takes Delivery of Hopper Dredge

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Takes Delivery of Hopper Dredge

Kabal Wins Contract with Phu Quoc Petroleum Operating Company to Optimize Offshore Logistics in Vietnam

Kabal Wins Contract with Phu Quoc Petroleum Operating Company to Optimize Offshore Logistics in Vietnam

U.S. Representative Lisa McClain Recognized as a Great Lakes Champion

U.S. Representative Lisa McClain Recognized as a Great Lakes Champion

Latin American Trade Growth Drives Increase in Port of New Orleans Cargo Volume

Latin American Trade Growth Drives Increase in Port of New Orleans Cargo Volume

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Israel orders Boeing aerial refuelling tanks worth $500 million from the US
Karachi, Pakistan's financial hub, is hit by torrential rainfall and flooding
Nordic postal operators stop shipments to US after Trump ends parcel tariff reduction