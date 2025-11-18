Subscribe
Search

Bunker Suite Completes First Trial

November 18, 2025

Bunker Suite reports the successful completion of the first Electronic Bunker Delivery Note (E-BDN) trial onboard the Lady Clara in mid-October in Rotterdam.

Developed entirely by Bunker Suite, the E-BDN platform replaces traditional paper-based workflows with a secure, fully digital process designed to streamline operations, enhance automation, and strengthen data integrity. The system ensures that all information is processed consistently and transparently, minimizing human error and mitigating the risk of fraud.

"Our E-BDN solution brings automation and security to the forefront, helping the industry eliminate unnecessary paperwork, reduce manual handling, and gain real-time insight into the delivery process," said Konstantin Kaminski, Director at Bunker Suite.

Following the trial, Bunker Suite will present the results to the Port of Rotterdam as part of its ongoing dialogue on digital innovation, compliance, and sustainability. The company aims to roll out the E-BDN solution across the ARA region and beyond, empowering the maritime industry to operate with greater efficiency, transparency, and confidence.


Technology Education/Training Marine Equipment Digitalization Green Ports Bunker Fuel

Related Logistics News

© misu / Adobe Stock

Waterborne Technology Platform Welcomes EU STIP
© Valenciaport

The Port of Valencia to Host Final Conference of H2PORTS...
Orcan Energy has expanded production capacities. Image courtesy of Orcan Energy

In the Search for Ship Energy Efficiency, Don't Forget...
copyright be free/AdobeStock

Fincantieri inks Pact to Build Cruise Ship for Regent...
Image courtesy Damen

Combi Freighter 5000 ICE Vessel Design Debuts
Image courtesy Anglo-Eastern Univan Group i

Anglo-Eastern Debuts Methanol Bunkering Simulator, Courses

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
R.W. Fernstrum & Company

Sponsored

Unlocking Grant and Funding Opportunities for Propane in the Material Handling Market

Unlocking Grant and Funding Opportunities for Propane in the Material Handling Market

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Tackling Port Congestion with Visibility and Flexibility

Tackling Port Congestion with Visibility and Flexibility

DCSA Publishes Verified Gross Mass (VGM) Standard to Accelerate Digitalization of Container Weight Verification

DCSA Publishes Verified Gross Mass (VGM) Standard to Accelerate Digitalization of Container Weight Verification

SeaPort Manatee Refreshes, Upgrades Siemens Security Platform

SeaPort Manatee Refreshes, Upgrades Siemens Security Platform

Nuh Çimento Upgrades Port Operations with Electric Portal Crane

Nuh Çimento Upgrades Port Operations with Electric Portal Crane

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Spain's eDreams lowers its earnings guidance due to a slowdown in prime subscriber growth
Emirates and Safran Sign Deal for Aircraft Seat Plant in Dubai
US board determines cause of deadly Maryland bridge collapse