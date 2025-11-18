Bunker Suite Completes First Trial

Bunker Suite reports the successful completion of the first Electronic Bunker Delivery Note (E-BDN) trial onboard the Lady Clara in mid-October in Rotterdam.

Developed entirely by Bunker Suite, the E-BDN platform replaces traditional paper-based workflows with a secure, fully digital process designed to streamline operations, enhance automation, and strengthen data integrity. The system ensures that all information is processed consistently and transparently, minimizing human error and mitigating the risk of fraud.

"Our E-BDN solution brings automation and security to the forefront, helping the industry eliminate unnecessary paperwork, reduce manual handling, and gain real-time insight into the delivery process," said Konstantin Kaminski, Director at Bunker Suite.

Following the trial, Bunker Suite will present the results to the Port of Rotterdam as part of its ongoing dialogue on digital innovation, compliance, and sustainability. The company aims to roll out the E-BDN solution across the ARA region and beyond, empowering the maritime industry to operate with greater efficiency, transparency, and confidence.



