Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Delivers Vessel KEYAKI

November 14, 2025

Image courtesy Mitsubishi Shipbuilding
Image courtesy Mitsubishi Shipbuilding

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding delivered the large car ferry KEYAKI, built for Shin Nihonkai Ferry Co., Ltd. and Japan Railway Construction, Transport and Technology Agency (JRTT), at the Enoura Plant of MHI's Shimonoseki Shipyard & Machinery Works in Yamaguchi Prefecture on the November 11, 2025. The new ferry will serve on a shipping route between the cities of Otaru in Hokkaido and Maizuru in Kyoto Prefecture.

KEYAKI is the first ferry in Japan to adopt the latest energy-saving hull form, including a Katana Bow and buttock-flow stern hull with ducktail. Propulsion resistance is suppressed by an energy-saving roll-damping system combining an anti-rolling tankand fin stabilizers. Together these innovations enable a 5% savings in energy compared to earlier vessels.

The interior of the ferry features open spaces including a three-story atrium at the entrance, elevators with clear walls and doors, and a forward salon with a two-story atrium. There is an open-air bath on the top deck and a multipurpose room for enjoying a variety of activities.

