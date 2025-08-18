Subscribe
Baltimore: Bulk Carrier Afloat After Explosion

August 18, 2025

Source: Baltimore County Police
The US Coast Guard and local partners are responding to an explosion aboard the 751-foot Liberia-flagged bulk carrier W-Sapphire in Baltimore Harbor.

Responders from Coast Guard Sector Maryland - National Capital Region were dispatched to the area to assist. No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the explosion is under investigation.

The vessel remains afloat and is being assisted by tug boats.

The Coast Guard has established a 2,000-yard safety zone around the incident location, spanning from the Key Bridge to Brewerton Angle Channel LB “14”.

Reports state the fire has been extinguished and plans for the vessel are being formulated.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sector Maryland - National Capital Region watchstanders received a call over VHF channel 16 from the W-Sapphire stating there had been an explosion aboard the vessel.

The W-Sapphire was outbound from Baltimore Harbor with 23 crewmembers and 2 pilots aboard and was south of Fort Carroll at the time of the explosion. The report stated the vessel was transporting coal.

Involved in the response so far are Coast Guard Station Curtis Bay response boat crews, a Coast Guard Station Annapolis response boat crew,
Sector Maryland - National Capital Region responders, Baltimore Fire Department crews, and Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police crews.



Bulk Carriers Ports Coastal/Inland Coal Fire

