IAPORTS to Hold Global Virtual Investment Round

The International Association of Port Development (IAPORTS) is holding a virtual investment round scheduled for September 16–18, 2025.

The three-day online event will bring together port authorities, terminal operators, development banks, venture capital funds and infrastructure investors in a transparent, cost-free platform for strategic dialogue and deal-making.

Despite billions in announced infrastructure funding worldwide, many high-potential port projects remain underfunded due to fragmented data, limited visibility and lack of investor alignment. IAPORTS aims to close this information gap by showcasing bankable projects and facilitating direct engagement between stakeholders.

“Our virtual investment round is designed to put high-quality projects directly in front of decision-makers,” says Raquel Kibrit, Executive Director of IAPORTS. “We’re eliminating costly travel and time barriers while offering a structured agenda that gets to the heart of the investment conversation.”

The event will kick off on September 16 with the Global Port Investment Opportunities Overview, featuring live presentations that will be broadcasted by TV BENEWS from invited speakers, such as Portos do Paraná, Port of Ashdod, New Development Bank and others. Port authorities from five continents will present concrete investment pipelines.

Matchmaking rounds on September 17 and 18 will connect pre-registered investors and project owners in six targeted sessions focused on infrastructure modernization and net zero initiatives. These one-on-one meetings are arranged based on pre-event profiling to maximize strategic alignment.

“Portos Rio is proud to be part of this initiative. As an IAPORTS Elite Member, we see this platform as a game-changer for connecting Brazilian infrastructure projects with global capital,” said Francisco Martins, Director of Portos Rio and President of the board of IAPORTS.

Participation is free of charge, but registration is subject to approval and limited capacity.



