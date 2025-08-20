Subscribe
Search

Latin American Trade Growth Drives Increase in Port of New Orleans Cargo Volume

August 20, 2025

© Port of New Orleans
© Port of New Orleans

The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) is proud to announce continued growth in cargo volumes and trade activity through the first half of 2025; thanks to rising container imports and improved schedule reliability that’s helping shippers gain confidence and plan more efficiently.

Through the first six months of this year, Port NOLA’s overall container volumes are up 2% year-over-year, and 9% compared to the second half of 2024. In total, Port NOLA has moved 263,961 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) so far in calendar year 2025, up from 258,758 TEUs at this time last year.

On the import side, several commodities and countries stood out:

  • Organic chemical imports have jumped by 70%, led by strong trade with Mexico.
  • Copper imports from Asia have grown fivefold, highlighting Port NOLA’s growing role in global raw materials supply chains.

Major import growth by country (in TEUs) includes:

  • Singapore: +400%
  • Malaysia: +112%
  • Chile: +66%
  • Mexico: +24%

On the export side, plastic resin exports have surged 30%, with particularly strong increases in PVC shipments to Southeast Asia and South America.

Top export growth destinations (in TEUs) include:

  • Vietnam: +155%
  • Turkey: +40%
  • Brazil: +35%

A key driver of growth in 2025 has been dramatic improvements in schedule reliability, which now sits at 83%, up significantly from prior levels. This boost has contributed to a healthier inflow of equipment, helping ensure more consistent availability of containers for exporters.

Port NOLA has also benefitted from new feeder services and more consistent on-time arrivals of direct port calls, which are strengthening its network and improving connectivity for regional and global trade.

With major infrastructure investments underway including the Louisiana International Terminal (LIT), Port NOLA is building capacity for future growth while maintaining a strong focus on customer service and operational efficiency.

Ports Cargo Latin America Global Trade

Related Logistics News

AAPA Writes to DOT about Surface Transportation...
copyright freedom_naruk/AdobeStock

Ivory Coast Cocoa Grind Down 31.2%
Copyright Kirk Fisher/Adobe Stock

Fujairah Ship Fuel Sales Soar
© habib billah / Adobe Stock

Ukraine Strikes Russian Port in Astrakhan
© Port of Los Angeles

Port of Los Angeles Reports Busiest Month Ever
Copyright alter_photo/AdobeStock

Egg Exports from Brazil Spike

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

Renewable Propane Making Path to Zero Easier for Ports

Renewable Propane Making Path to Zero Easier for Ports

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Logistics News

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Takes Delivery of Hopper Dredge

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Takes Delivery of Hopper Dredge

Kabal Wins Contract with Phu Quoc Petroleum Operating Company to Optimize Offshore Logistics in Vietnam

Kabal Wins Contract with Phu Quoc Petroleum Operating Company to Optimize Offshore Logistics in Vietnam

U.S. Representative Lisa McClain Recognized as a Great Lakes Champion

U.S. Representative Lisa McClain Recognized as a Great Lakes Champion

Latin American Trade Growth Drives Increase in Port of New Orleans Cargo Volume

Latin American Trade Growth Drives Increase in Port of New Orleans Cargo Volume

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Air Canada's labor agreement could reshape the pay of North American airline crews
Karachi, Pakistan is hit by torrential rainfall and flooding
French company partners with JetZero to develop hydrogen-powered aircraft