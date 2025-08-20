Latin American Trade Growth Drives Increase in Port of New Orleans Cargo Volume

The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) is proud to announce continued growth in cargo volumes and trade activity through the first half of 2025; thanks to rising container imports and improved schedule reliability that’s helping shippers gain confidence and plan more efficiently.

Through the first six months of this year, Port NOLA’s overall container volumes are up 2% year-over-year, and 9% compared to the second half of 2024. In total, Port NOLA has moved 263,961 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) so far in calendar year 2025, up from 258,758 TEUs at this time last year.

On the import side, several commodities and countries stood out:

Organic chemical imports have jumped by 70%, led by strong trade with Mexico.

Copper imports from Asia have grown fivefold, highlighting Port NOLA’s growing role in global raw materials supply chains.

Major import growth by country (in TEUs) includes:

Singapore: +400%

Malaysia: +112%

Chile: +66%

Mexico: +24%

On the export side, plastic resin exports have surged 30%, with particularly strong increases in PVC shipments to Southeast Asia and South America.

Top export growth destinations (in TEUs) include:

Vietnam: +155%

Turkey: +40%

Brazil: +35%

A key driver of growth in 2025 has been dramatic improvements in schedule reliability, which now sits at 83%, up significantly from prior levels. This boost has contributed to a healthier inflow of equipment, helping ensure more consistent availability of containers for exporters.

Port NOLA has also benefitted from new feeder services and more consistent on-time arrivals of direct port calls, which are strengthening its network and improving connectivity for regional and global trade.

With major infrastructure investments underway including the Louisiana International Terminal (LIT), Port NOLA is building capacity for future growth while maintaining a strong focus on customer service and operational efficiency.