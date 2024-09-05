Western Group Rebrands as SSA Marine

Western Group, a logistics provider connecting global trade to Canada's marine, rail, and road transportation corridors, announced that it has rebranded under the SSA Marine name.

Since 2006, Western Group has been part of the Carrix family of companies and has worked closely with SSA Marine. Carrix and its subsidiary SSA Marine are among the world's leading independent, privately held marine terminal operators.

As part of the newly announced transition, Western Group and its marine terminal and stevedoring entities, Western Stevedoring and Squamish Terminals, will rebrand under the SSA Marine brand name. Western IntermodeX will become IntermodeX, an SSA Marine Enterprise. Intermodal brands Coast 2000, Interhold, and Quickload Logistics will unify under the IntermodeX brand.

"Western Group and SSA Marine have worked very closely together for many years, and bringing our teams and operations together under one brand name is a fantastic opportunity to further unify our North American operations in service to our customers," said Lauren Offenbecher, President of SSA Marine's conventional division. "While our brand names may be changing, our day-to-day operations and commitment to our customers remains exactly the same."

Dave Lucas, President of Western Group, said, "Integrating Western Group's Canadian operations with SSA Marine's extensive global reach will provide a wealth of new opportunities for our employees, customers, and partners. I couldn't be more thrilled for the future of our combined maritime and intermodal operations."