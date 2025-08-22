Subscribe
Baltic Index Rises, Sees Gains Across All Vessel Sizes

August 22, 2025

The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which monitors rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, rose on Friday and snapped a four-session losing streak, buoyed by gains across all vessel segments.

* The main index, which tracks rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, gained 51 points, or 2.7%, to 1,944 points, after hitting an over one-month low in the previous session. However, the contract was down nearly 5% for the week.

* The capesize index rose 90 points, or 3.3%, to 2,793 points, but has slipped 15% this week.

* Average daily earnings for capesize vessels, which typically transport 150,000-ton cargoes such as iron ore and coal, increased by $742 to $23,160.

* Iron ore futures eased, extending weekly losses to a second straight week, as rising steel production in China despite sluggish demand pressured steel margins and iron ore input costs. 

* Global crude steel production in July fell 1.3% from a year earlier to 150.1 million tonnes, World Steel Association data showed, with output from top producer China falling 4% to 79.7 million tonnes in July.

* Meanwhile, the panamax index added 51 points, or about 3%, to 1,770, reaching its highest level since July 28. The contract logged over 9% gains this week.

* Average daily earnings for panamax vessels, which usually carry 60,000-70,000 tons of coal or grain, rose $463 to $15,932.

* Among smaller vessels, the supramax index edged 19 points, or 1.4%, higher to 1,424, climbing to its May 2024 peak. The contract was up 5.2% for the week.

